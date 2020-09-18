COVID-19 cases exceed 3,000 in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 182 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Sept.18, bringing the total number of infected people to 3,119, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Thirteen patients have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, increasing the total number of recoveries to 1,435.

To date, 19 patients died of COVID-19 in the country. Currently, 6,633 people are under quarantine, and 836 – under medical observation.

"Unfortunately, the second COVID-19 wave, which was predicted by epidemiologists around the world, has already begun in Georgia," Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Natia Turnava had said.