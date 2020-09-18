Georgia to acquire 135 000 doses of flu vaccines in October

“In the first week of October, Georgia will receive 135 000 doses of flu vaccines,” said the head of the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC), Amiran Gamkrelidze, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

“NCDC is working to purchase additional quantities of vaccine,” stressed Gamkrelidze.

“A four-component vaccine, as in previous years, will be provided for risk groups,” noted NCDC Head.

“We are entering the autumn season when seasonal infections are activated. We must be very careful as this will be the first season when two viruses COVID-19 and flu exist at the same time. Both are respiratory infections, clinically very similar to each other. They can be detected mainly in the laboratory, so 21 laboratories that are now working in the country can do so. We urge all the clinics to stock up rapid influenza diagnostic tests,” stated Gamkrelidze.

The head of the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC) calls on the citizens to observe social distancing rules, wear a face mask and avoid social gatherings.

Georgia has reported 182 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) today, bringing the total number of infected people to 3119.

Thirteen patients have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, increasing the total number of recoveries to 1 435.