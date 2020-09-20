Viola von Cramon: Georgia is moving in right direction, I hope that this tradition will continue at 2020 elections

Georgia is moving in the right direction, and I hope that this tradition will continue at 2020 elections – Viola von Cramon, German politician and a member of the European Parliament said in an interview with Georgian Public Broadcaster (GPB), Trend reports citing 1TV.

According to Viola von Cramon, the European Parliament will not send election observers to Georgia due to COVID-19 pandemic, but will closely observe the polling process.

“I can say that Georgia is moving in the right direction, and I hope that this tradition will continue at 2020 elections,” German politician said.