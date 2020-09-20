11 Georgian interior ministry employees test positive for coronavirus
The Georgian Interior Ministry has announced that 11 of its employees in various departments have tested positive for the coronavirus, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.
The ministry also noted that all of them were delivered to hospitals for further treatment.
Georgia has again reported record high 196 new coronavirus cases this morning, increasing the total number of confirmed cases to 3,502, including 1,494 recoveries and 19 deaths.
