PM: Georgia still remains green state status and safe destination for tourists

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.24

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Despite the sharp growth of new cases of the coronavirus, Georgia remains a green state status and a safe destination for tourists, said Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

He stated earlier that the government has no plans to impose any systemic restrictions as the country must go back to a normal way of living and Georgian citizens must learn to live with the coronavirus.

Gakharia stated that the country is managing and adapting to the coronavirus and the government has taken all measures to prepare for this stage, which includes the early detection of the virus and effective treatment of infected individuals.

"Risk management and adaptation cover the early detection of the virus to contain its spread, effective treatment, and the quick return of individuals to their normal lives,” Gakharia said.

He said that previous, systemic restrictions and the lockdown served the goal of the government to get ready for the adaptation and management stages of the virus.

"We contained the spread of the virus very effectively, through the earlier, strict restrictions which allowed us to get our health system ready for the adaptation and management stage of the virus. Our medical personnel has been retrained and we can test a large number of people daily,” Gakharia said.

Georgia has reported 259 new cases of the coronavirus and 62 recoveries on Sept.24.

Most of the cases are in the coastal Adjara region of Georgia.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356