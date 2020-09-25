Georgia reports 265 new cases of coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.25

Georgia has reported 265 new cases of the coronavirus on Sept.25, a daily increase of six cases compared to Sept.24, Trend reports via Georgian media.

An elderly individual with underlying illnesses died of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 27.

The new 265 cases were recorded in: Adjara region - 165 cases, Tbilisi - 43 cases, Imereti - 27 cases, Kakheti - 6 cases, Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 6 cases, Samtskhe-Javakheti - 4 cases, Kvemo Kartli - 3 cases, Shida Kartli - 2 cases.

Fifty-nine patients have recovered in the country in the past 24 hours. Seventeen COVID-19 patients remain in critical condition.

Georgia has had 4,664 cases of the coronavirus since February 26, 2020.

Some 1,759 of the 4,664 patients have recovered, while 27 others have died.

As of today, 2,878 individuals remain infected with COVID-19 in the country.

