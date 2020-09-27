Tengiz Tsertsvadze: Incease in coronavirus cases is expected for next several days, the situation will stabilize afterwards

I think that the increase of coronavirus cases is expected for the next several days, the situation will stabilize afterwards – Tengiz Tsertsvadze, Director of Tbilisi Hospital of Infectious Diseases said, Trend reports citing 1TV.

According to Tsertsvadze, the number of daily cases may reach 300 or 400. He claimed that people feared the increase of cases that could lead to the growth of fatalities.

However, as Tsertsvadze said, the rate of fatality was relatively law in the country that meat that Georgia was coping with the pandemic.

“Georgia maintains law-fatality status among 49 European countries and North America. We have 7 deaths per 1 million people,” Tsertsvadze said.

Director of Tbilisi Hospital of Infectious Diseases said that clinic sector would work effectively to cure as much COVID-infected patients as possible.