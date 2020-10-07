Newly appointed British Ambassador meets with Georgian officials

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Newly appointed Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Georgia Mark Clayton met with Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia and Parliament Speaker Archil Talakvadze, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Gakharia congratulated the ambassador on the beginning of his diplomatic mission in Georgia and expressed hope that his work will strengthen close partnership between the two countries.

Gakharia thanked the UK for assisting Georgia in the fight against COVID-19.

He also welcomed that the 7th round of Georgia-UK Wardrop Strategic Dialogue has been yet another demonstration of the high-level partnership between Georgia and the UK.

The newly appointed Ambassador has over 20-year experience of working at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO).

Clayton has been Deputy Director of the European Security and Defence at Cabinet Office since 2018. In 2017-2018 he worked in the Eastern Europe and Central Asia Directorate of FCO and was a Minister Counsellor (Political) in Moscow. Earlier in 2014-2017 he was a Deputy High Commissioner at Dhaka. Back in 2010-2014 he worked as Deputy Head of the Counter-Terrorism Department at the FCO.

--

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356