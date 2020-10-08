COVID-19 cases exceed 10,000 in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 472 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on October 8, bringing the total number of infected people to 10,225, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 318 patients recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of cured persons to 5,553​.

The virus-related death toll stands at 66.

Currently, 5,574 people are under quarantine and 836 more under medical observation.

Georgia reported its first case of the coronavirus on February 26, 2020. Since then more than 225,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the country.

