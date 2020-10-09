Germany supports Georgia in its COVID-19 fighting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9

German Ambassador to Georgia Hubert Knirsch has handed over five ventilators to deputy Minister of Georgia Tamar Gabunia to help the country treat COVID-19 patients, Trend reports via the Embassy of Germany to Georgia.

The foundation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Germany financed the purchase of five ventilators for Georgia. The foundation supports the Eastern Partnership countries in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The devices will be placed at the Infectious Diseases, AIDS, and Clinical Immunology Research Center of Tbilisi.

In April 2020, the German development agency (GIZ) provided 100,000 face masks and 2,000 liters of hand sanitizing liquid to the Georgian Ministry of Health to help handle the coronavirus pandemic.

