Georgia reports 519 new coronavirus cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 519 new cases of COVID-19 on October 10, bringing the total number of infected people to 11,271, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The 253 patients recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of cured persons to 6,119.

Six patients died of the virus and thus, the virus-related death toll stands at 78.

Currently, 5,971 people are under quarantine and 836 more under medical observation.

Georgia reported its first case of the coronavirus on February 26, 2020. Since then more than 225,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the country.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fishing market in late December 2019.

