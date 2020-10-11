Georgian health official says measures in Tbilisi may be tightened amid increased coronavirus cases

Marina Endeladze, head of the isolation department of Tbilisi Hospital of Infections Diseases, stated today that measures may be tightened in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi due to the recent increase of new coronavirus cases, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Endeladze told journalists that out of the 523 new cases of coronavirus confirmed over the last 24 hours, 194 cases were reported in Tbilisi. She also added that ‘fortunately’ the number of new cases is decreasing in Adjara region.

Meanwhile 208 people have recovered from the virus, increasing the total number of recoveries to 6,327; with seven more deaths, the country now has 85 coronavirus-related fatalities out of the 11,794 total confirmed cases since February 26.

Yesterday the Revenue Service of the Georgian Finance Ministry announced that nine of their 430 employees tested positive for coronavirus.

The Revenue Service noted as well that epidemiologists of their customs department have tested 6,521 truck drivers between October 1 and October 9.

Actor and employee of the Georgian Patriarchate Kakha Mikiashvili has also tested positive for coronavirus, but he knows the source of his infection.