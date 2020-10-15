Georgia records 919 new daily cases of COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 15

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 919 new cases of coronavirus and four deaths earlier on Oct.15, which is the highest figure since the country confirmed its first case of the virus on February 26, 2020, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Tbilisi is on the top of the list with 366 new infections, followed by the country’s coastal Adjara region with 286 cases.

Health officials have urged people to use face masks even in open areas during the cold season as it is the most effective measure to prevent the spread of the virus before there are vaccines and medicines against COVID-19.

The new 919 cases were recorded in: Tbilisi - 366 cases, Adjara region - 286 cases, Imereti - 104 cases, Shida Kartli - 21 cases, Kvemo Kartli - 44 cases, Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 11 cases, Guria - 13 cases, Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti- 57 cases, Kakheti - 13 cases, Samtskhe-Javakheti - 3 cases, Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 1 case.

Georgia has had 14,440 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.

Some 7,367 of the 14,440 patients have recovered, while 113 others have died.

Some 6,960 patients remain infected with COVID-19 in the country.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356