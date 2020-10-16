Enterprise Georgia wins WTPO Awards 2020

Enterprise Georgia has been named one of the best export supporting agencies yesterday along with Sweden and Costa Rica at the World Trade Promotions (WTPO), Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

"The main focus of this year's ceremony was on export development initiatives,” says Enterprise Georgia.

At the ceremony there were 18 finalist agencies presented from different countries including Austria, the Netherlands, Lithuania, Portugal and Sweden.

Experts of international export and trade were on the jury.

"International recognition of this level is another success for Georgia, which will definitely have a positive impact on the country's economic progress," said the director of Enterprise Georgia Mikheil Khidureli.

The WTPO Awards were created in 2004.

It awards state agencies which are focused on supporting trade and export. This year, 60 organisations participated in the competition.

WTPO Awards is held by the International Trade Centre, which has been jointly developed by the United Nations and the World Trade Organization and supports the internationalization of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).