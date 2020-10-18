Head of Boxed Ward at Tbilisi Hospital calls on population to follow regulations

Marina Endeladze, Head of Boxed Ward of Tbilisi Hospital of Infectious Diseases says the increase in coronavirus cases is a result of non-compliance with regulations, Trend reports.

Endeladze once again calls on the population to protect themselves, the state and doctors.

“We work in very difficult conditions. The virus is actively spreading in Georgia, it is necessary to follow the regulations,” said Marina Endeladze.

Georgia has reported 1192 new coronavirus cases, eight new deaths and 233 recoveries today.