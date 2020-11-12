Georgia reports 3,120 new COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 12

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 3,120 new cases of coronavirus, 2,358 recoveries and 33 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The new 3,120 cases were recorded in: Tbilisi - 1,033 cases, Adjara - 502 cases, Imereti - 517 cases, Kvemo Kartli - 192 cases, Shida Kartli - 126 cases, Guria - 95 cases, Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 332 cases, Kakheti - 100 cases, Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 107 cases, Samtskhe-Javakheti - 95 cases, Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 21 cases.

Georgia has had 69,681 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.

Since then 52,169 individuals have recovered, while 599 others have died.

Some 4,918 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of No.12.Some 652 of the 4,918 patients are in critical condition, 329 of the 652 critical patients are on artificial ventilation.

Some 3,311 COID-19 patients are in hotels, 2,506 individuals are in quarantine, and 8,658 are at home, 40,475 individuals are in self-isolation.

More than one million individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Georgia so far.

