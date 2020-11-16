Georgia sees increase in COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 16

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 3,157 new coronavirus cases, 30 new deaths, and 3,230 recoveries on November 16, Trend reports via Georgian media.

In total, Georgia’s coronavirus cases increased to 82,835, of those 65,291 recovered and 733 died.

Currently, 5,658 persons are under medical observation, 2,735 people under quarantine, and 3,315 more at COVID-Hotels.

Alexandre Khojevanishvili, Head of Task Force operating at the Inter-Agency Coordination Council on COVID-19 has named the locations where 3,157 new coronavirus cases revealed in the past 24 hours.

The locations are as follows: Tbilisi – 1,249, Adjara – 516, Imereti – 477, Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti – 212, Shida Kartli – 181, Kvemo Kartli – 178, Mtskheta-Mtianeti – 121, Guria – 82, Kakheti – 70, Samtskhe-Javakheti – 60, Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti – 11.

Georgia reported its first case of the coronavirus on February 26, 2020. Since then more than 225,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the country.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fishing market in late December 2019.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356