Georgia reports 3,697 new cases of coronavirus

Georgia has reported 3,697 new cases of coronavirus, 2,409 recoveries and 38 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 18,336 individuals remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia as of November 19.

The new 3,697 cases were recorded in: Tbilisi - 1,256 cases, Adjara - 664 cases, Imereti - 538 cases, Kvemo Kartli - 243 cases, Shida Kartli - 175 cases, Guria - 127 cases, Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 304 cases, Kakheti - 238 cases, Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 91 cases, Samtskhe-Javakheti - 55 cases,Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 6 cases.

Georgia has had 93,092 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.

Since then 73,877 individuals have recovered, while 853 others have died.

Some 5,833 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today, 869 of the 5,833 patients are in critical condition, 377 of the 869 critical patients are on artificial ventilation.

