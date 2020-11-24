Georgia reports 3,128 new coronavirus cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 24

Georgia has reported 3,128 new coronavirus cases, 3,045 recoveries, and 39 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

In total, Georgia’s coronavirus cases increased to 111,818, of those, 92,215 recovered and 1,051 died.

Currently, 2,102 people are in quarantine, 3,739 remain at COVID-Hotels, and 6,192 more under medical observation. The 41 people are brought from abroad for medical treatment.

Out of 3,128 new coronavirus cases reported in Georgia, 1,504 were revealed in Tbilisi, 576 – in Adjara, 212– Imereti.

Other cases are distributed to different regions of Georgia: Kvemo Kartli -129, Shida Kartli – 101, Guria – 87, Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti – 189, Kakheti-116, Mtskheta-Mtianeti-105, Samtskhe-Javakheti- 97, Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti-12.

