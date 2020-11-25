Davit Zalkaliani congratulates Gerry Connolly on election as President of NATO PA

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, David Zalkaliani, has congratulated Gerry Connolly on his election as the President of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Minister wrote about it on his Twitter page.

“Warmest congratulations to Gerry Connolly, on being elected as President of NATO PA. Look forward to working with you in forging closer NATO Georgian ties and in meeting the challenges in the same spirit which marked our relations during your term as co-chair of House Georgia Caucus!” – David Zalkaliani tweeted.

Gerry Connolly was elected as the President of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly on 23 November.