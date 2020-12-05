Georgia reports new record-high 5,450 coronavirus cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.5

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Record-high 5,450 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Georgia over the last 24 hours amid wide-scale testing carried out throughout the country, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Out of the new 5,450 new cases 2,053 were reported in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi.

Other cases were reported in: Imereti -931, Shida Kartli - 528, Adjara - 453, Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 434, Kakheti - 386, Kvemo Kartli - 339, Samtskhe-Javakheti - 105, Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 104, Guria - 84, Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 33.

As of now the number of total cases confirmed since late-February stands at 158,154 in Georgia.

Deputy Head of the Task Force under the Interagency Coordination Council Berdia Sichinava has announced at a news briefing that 10,379 PCR and 7,716 rapid tests were conducted throughout December 5.

