UK’s Minister for European neighbourhood: UK is a close friend of Georgia

Minister for European Neighbourhood and the Americas at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office of the United Kingdom Wendy Morton said "UK is a close friend of Georgia", Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Wendy Morton held a phone talk with Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani yesterday "to emphasise the need for all parties to reach a compromise" following the recent parliamentary elections in Georgia.

On his part, FM Zalkaliani also tweeted that during the phone talk with Morton they discussed the recent parliamentary elections in Georgia and the importance of the parliament's functioning.

FM Zalkaliani added as well that they spoke of further deepening cooperation between Georgia and the UK.

Meanwhile, yesterday Georgia’s ambassador to the United Kingdom Sophio Katsarava presented her credentials to Queen Elizabeth II virtually.