US aims to help Georgian doctors to manage COVID-19 pandemic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.7

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The US government has donated 26,000 PCR testing kits to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) through United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to help Georgian medical professionals manage the coronavirus pandemic, Trend reports via the US Embassy to Georgia.

The US Embassy to Georgia has also announced that USAID is providing crucial assistance to Georgia to help its healthcare system prevent further spread of the virus.

Earlier the government of Georgia announced large-scale testing of the public, about 20,000 individuals on a daily basis, to reveal new infections in a timely fashion and prevent the further spread of the disease.

Earlier the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $2.5 million grant to support Georgia’s ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The aim of the grant is to increase laboratory and diagnostic testing capacity and to provide personal protective equipment and general medical equipment required for Georgia’s COVID-19 response.

