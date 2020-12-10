Georgia reports 4,570 new coronavirus cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.10

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 4,570 new cases, 3,045 recoveries, and 43 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 19,636 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours around the country; 11,718 of the 19,636 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 7,918 were PCR tests.

The new 4,570 cases were recorded in: Tbilisi - 2,067 cases, Adjara - 331 cases, Imereti - 708 cases, Kvemo Kartli - 352 cases, Shida Kartli - 214 cases, Guria - 72 cases, Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 325 cases, Kakheti - 372 cases, Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 133 cases, Samtskhe-Javakheti - 75 cases, Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 21 cases.

Georgia has had 178,953 cases of coronavirus since February.

Some 148,332 of the 178,953 individuals have recovered, while 1,657 others have died.

Some 28,938 individuals remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia as of December.

