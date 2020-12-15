Georgia sees increase in COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.15

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 3,837 new cases, 3,105 recoveries, and 49 deaths in the past 44 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 20,176 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours around the country; 12,532 of the 20,176 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 7,644 were PCR tests.

The new 3,837 cases were recorded in: Tbilisi - 1,461 cases, Adjara - 263 cases, Imereti - 646 cases, Kvemo Kartli - 245 cases, Shida Kartli - 262 cases, Guria - 100 cases, Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 404 cases, Kakheti - 254 cases, Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 90 cases, Samtskhe-Javakheti - 86 cases, Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 26 cases.

Some 2,734 Covid-19 patients are in hotels, 969 individuals are in quarantine, and 18,761 are at home, 47,993 individuals are in self-isolation.

Georgia has had 194,900 cases of coronavirus since February.

Some 164,786 of the 194,900 individuals have recovered, while 1,883 others have died.

Some 28,205 individuals remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia as of today.

---

