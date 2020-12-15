Turkish Ambassador: Georgia handles pandemic much better than expected

“Georgia’s healthcare system has handled the current epidemiological situation much better than we expected,” Turkish Ambassador to Georgia, Fatma Ceren Yazgan, said. According to Ambassador, COVID-19 patients get appropriate treatment in Georgia, Trend reports citing 1TV.

“The second wave of coronavirus turned out to be grave both in Turkey and Georgia compared to the first. The most effective way to fight the virus is to wear a facial mask, observe the social distance, and follow the hygiene rules. As for the treatment, the Turkish Ministry of Health tries its best to urge citizens to stay at home. It is prevention to curb the virus spread. The most important thing in both countries is not to increase the number of infected people and keep the situation under control. Georgia has the right method of treatment. I think the Georgian healthcare system has handled the current situation much better than we expected. Unfortunately, the prevalence is high in Georgia as well. The Ministry of Health and Georgian physicians are trying to treat Covid-19 patients and deal with the pandemic,” Fatma Ceren Yazgan said.

The Ambassador also emphasized the need for restrictions. “Depending on the current situation, the introduction of quarantine and various restrictions is necessary. Unfortunately, this leads to economic problems, but when it comes to human health, speaking about money is superfluous,” the Turkish Ambassador added.