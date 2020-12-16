Georgia reports 3,487 new cases of coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.16

Georgia has recorded 3,487 new cases of coronavirus, 2,495 recoveries and 39 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 17,943 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours around the country; 10,477 of the 17,943 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 7,466 were PCR tests.

The new cases were recorded in: Tbilisi - 1,477 cases, Adjara - 280 cases, Imereti - 533 cases, Kvemo Kartli - 254 cases, Shida Kartli - 283 cases, Guria - 66 cases, Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 269 cases, Kakheti - 153 cases, Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 85 cases, Samtskhe-Javakheti - 76 cases, Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 11 cases.

Georgia has had 198,387 cases of coronavirus since February.

Some 167,281 of the 198,387 individuals have recovered, while 1,922 others have died.

Some 29,158 individuals remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia as of today.

