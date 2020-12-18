Georgia reports 2,635 new COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 18

Georgia has reported 2,635 new cases, 2,244 recoveries, and 49 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The new 2,635 cases were recorded in: Tbilisi - 1,134 cases, Adjara - 230 cases, Imereti - 338 cases, Kvemo Kartli - 216 cases, Shida Kartli - 169 cases, Guria - 66 cases, Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 199 cases, Kakheti - 186 cases, Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 46 cases, Samtskhe-Javakheti - 39 cases, Kvemo Svaneti - 12 cases.

Georgia has had 204,003 cases of coronavirus since February.

Some 171,526 of the 201,368 individuals have recovered, while 2,002 others have died.

Some 30,449 individuals remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia as of today.

