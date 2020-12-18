WHO and Georgian Health Ministry discuss healthcare reform

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.18

A number of Georgian innovative approaches, such as fever clinics, online clinics, and COVID hotels may be a good example for other countries while fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic, said Hans Kluge, the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe, Trend reports via Georgian media.

He made the remark at a press conference with Health Minister Ekaterine Tikaradze.

Kluge said his visit to Georgia has three main goals, the most important of which is to work with the Health Minister, the government, and other healthcare professionals on Covid-19 issues.

"One of the main goals of my visit to Georgia is to agree on a specific action plan on how [WHO and health ministry will work on health care reform. Initial communications have already revealed that the fight against COVID-19 is under strong leadership. I have seen a number of innovative approaches, such as fever clinics, online clinics, and COVID hotels, which can be a good example for other countries,” said Kluge.

Hans Kluge mentioned that the problem many countries face is the fight against the pandemic only in hospitals.

"We need to shift the focus onto the primary healthcare system”, said Kluge.

Hans Kluge has visited Georgia today and will leave the country on December 22.

