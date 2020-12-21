Georgia reports 824 new coronavirus cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 21

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 824 new cases, 4,227 recoveries, and 46 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The new 824 cases were recorded in: Tbilisi - 333 cases, Adjara - 84 cases, Imereti - 111 cases, Kvemo Kartli - 67 cases, Shida Kartli - 78 cases, Guria - 23 cases, Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 41 cases, Kakheti - 35 cases, Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 35 cases, Samtskhe-Javakheti - 17 cases.

Some 4,811 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours around the country due to the weekend (2,480 of the 4,811 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 2,331 were PCR tests).

Georgia has had 209,462 cases of coronavirus since February.

Some 184,668 of the 209,462 individuals have recovered, while 2,140 others have died.

