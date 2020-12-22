Ministry of Economy: No ordinary New Year shopping to be allowed in Georgia

The situation related to pandemics is very dynamic. We received completely new information from the UK, where a new Covid mutation virus was found. We need to think about protective measures to take, Natia Turnava, the acting Minister of Economy, said, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

She said the government should make a balanced decision regarding the restrictions.

The risks are high, so we need extra time to make a final decision. Even if some retail trade liberalization is approved, no one should no way expect ordinary Christmas shopping. We will have to apply special security restrictions if the retail shopping opening decision is made. It is a crucial issue, and we so much care of the first positive signs in the healthcare sector that we need more discussion until a final decision is made,” Turnava said.