Georgia reports 417 coronavirus cases, 2 469 recoveries, 31 deaths

Georgia reported 417 coronavirus cases, 2 469 recoveries and 31 deaths, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 128 Covid-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Imereti region with 71 cases, and the Adjara region with 37 cases.

Georgia’s total case tally now stands at 229 169, among them 220 442 people recovered and 2 603 died, the official figures show.

There are 386 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 4 209 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized, 840 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.