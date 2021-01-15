Georgia reports 1,177 new COVID-19 cases for Jan.15

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 1,177 new cases of coronavirus, 837 recoveries and 26 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The new 1,177 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 496 cases

Adjara - 52 cases

Imereti - 187 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 83 cases

Shida Kartli - 83 cases

Guria - 33 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 105 cases

Kakheti - 88 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 25 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 20 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 5 cases

Some 13,674 individuals remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia as of today.

Some 15,205 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours around the country, 7,265 of the 15,205 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 7,940 were PCR tests.

Georgia has had 245,789 cases of coronavirus since February 2020.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356