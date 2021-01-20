Georgia reports 469 new COVID-19 cases for Jan.20

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 20

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 469 new cases of coronavirus, 1,792 recoveries and 14 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The new 469 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 212 cases

Adjara - 33 cases

Imereti - 61 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 31 cases

Shida Kartli - 34 cases

Guria - 12 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 32 cases

Kakheti - 25 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 20 case

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 8 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 1 case

Some 9,999 individuals remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia as of today.

Some 2,697 of the 6,122 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 3,425 were PCR tests.

Georgia has had 249,934 cases of coronavirus since February 2020. Some 236,922 of the 249,934 individuals have recovered, while 2,987 others have died.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356