Georgia sees decrease in COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 23

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 998 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 7,412 PCR tests and 8,855 rapid tests over the last 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Out of the 998 new cases 448 were reported in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi.

Other cases were reported in:

Imereti - 170

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 116

Shida Kartli - 68

Kvemo Kartli - 51

Kakheti - 50

Adjara - 31

Guria - 31

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 17

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 13

Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 3

Meanwhile, 1,892 individuals have recovered from the coronavirus and 16 people have died.

As of now Georgia has confirmed a total of 252,972 cases of coronavirus since last February, including 20,629 recoveries and 3,038 deaths, while 9,279 individuals remain infected with the virus.

