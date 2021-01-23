Georgia sees decrease in COVID-19 cases

Georgia 23 January 2021 13:20 (UTC+04:00)
Georgia sees decrease in COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 23

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 998 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 7,412 PCR tests and 8,855 rapid tests over the last 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Out of the 998 new cases 448 were reported in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi.

Other cases were reported in:

  • Imereti - 170
  • Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 116
  • Shida Kartli - 68
  • Kvemo Kartli - 51
  • Kakheti - 50
  • Adjara - 31
  • Guria - 31
  • Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 17
  • Samtskhe-Javakheti - 13
  • Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 3

Meanwhile, 1,892 individuals have recovered from the coronavirus and 16 people have died.

As of now Georgia has confirmed a total of 252,972 cases of coronavirus since last February, including 20,629 recoveries and 3,038 deaths, while 9,279 individuals remain infected with the virus.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Afghanistan asks Tajikistan to increase power supply
Afghanistan asks Tajikistan to increase power supply
EU would like new EPCA to enhance regional co-op in Central Asia
EU would like new EPCA to enhance regional co-op in Central Asia
Uzbekistan resumes work of customs post on border with Tajikistan
Uzbekistan resumes work of customs post on border with Tajikistan
Loading Bars
Latest
Uzbekistan’s Uzpromstroybank reveals plans for strategic dev’t in 2021 Finance 14:47
WHO chief thanks India, PM Modi for 'support to global Covid-19 response' Other News 14:47
Yukselish competition organizes webinar presented by Azerbaijani president's assistant (PHOTO) Politics 14:47
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for January 23 Society 14:45
Azerbaijan shares footage from Ashaghy Maralyan village of Jabrayil district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 14:44
Turkmenistan taking measures to further increase volume of cotton production Business 14:14
Iran to increase Shiraz municipality budget Business 14:13
Azerbaijani oil prices fall Finance 14:12
Georgia sees decrease in COVID-19 cases Georgia 13:20
Russia reports 20,921 coronavirus cases over day, record low since November 11 Russia 13:17
Iran-Iraq-Syria transit route would improve economy - Iran's Minister of Road Business 12:43
Azerbaijan and Turkey ink MoU to support SMEs (PHOTO) Economy 12:43
Karabakh's geography allows developing various tourism products - Azerbaijan Tourism Board Tourism 12:15
Standard & Poor's upgrades Azerbaijan's credit rating outlook Finance 12:14
Georgian import of medical products from Turkey down Business 11:50
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for January 23 Uzbekistan 11:45
Brazil President Bolsonaro thanks PM Modi for 'sanjeevni booti' against Covid with Hanuman pic Other News 11:40
India's COVID-19 vaccine diplomacy shines in South Asia and beyond Other News 11:35
Cooperation on North-South Corridor to be researched during Iran’s FMA visit to Azerbaijan Politics 11:33
First Batch of COVID-19 Vaccines Arrive in Myanmar from India Other News 11:33
Iranian currency rates for January 23 Finance 11:14
Joint dev't of Dostlug field to be commercially, technically attractive - Wood Mackenzie Oil&Gas 10:50
Socio-economic situation in Armenia deteriorating - Azerbaijani MP Politics 10:28
AstraZeneca to supply 31 million COVID-19 shots to EU in first quarter, a 60% cut Europe 10:25
Iran and Cuba to increase production capacity of COVID-19 vaccine Society 10:24
Iran and Russia to increase transportation ties Business 10:10
One Year to Special Olympics World Winter Games Kazan 2022 Russia 10:04
Azerbaijan producing lubricants based on new components Economy 10:01
Azerbaijan to soon start issuing lump-sum subsidies to orchard farmers Economy 09:50
Cancelling SMS permits due to eased quarantine raises passenger traffic in Baku Economy 09:37
Turkey halts flights from Brazil due to new COVID-19 variant Transport 08:51
COVAX to purchase 40 mln doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine - WHO World 08:51
Kazakhstan welcomes entry into force of Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons Kazakhstan 08:30
Fitch downgrades three Georgian Banks' support ratings Business 08:11
Tax authorities of Kyrgyzstan, Russia discuss launch of joint project Kyrgyzstan 07:51
Chinese Mission to EU condemns European Parliament for interfering in Hong Kong affairs Europe 07:35
Dev't of "green" energy potential in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region to attract investments Oil&Gas 07:01
Denmark halts UAE flights for five days over COVID-19 Transport 06:28
UK business activity suffers steep slump in January amid fresh lockdown Economy 05:46
Kazakhstan boosts exports volume to Canada amid COVID-19 Business 05:01
Kenya Airways suspends flights to France, Netherlands due to COVID-19 Transport 04:26
Italy tells TikTok to block users after death of young girl ICT 03:34
UK records another 40,261 coronavirus cases, 1,401 deaths Europe 02:47
Canada's Trudeau presses Pfizer CEO on vaccine shortage, hints at travel crackdown Other News 01:52
Swiss court finds Israeli businessman Beny Steinmetz guilty of corruption Finance 01:10
Georgian ski resorts remain closed Tourism 00:21
Kazakhstan increases volume of petroleum oil exported to Germany Business 00:15
Four men jailed for manslaughter of 39 Vietnamese migrants in UK Europe 22 January 23:56
Reports that Azerbaijani Minister of Sports fell into coma - not true Society 22 January 23:35
Turkey registers more than 5 967 new coronavirus cases Turkey 22 January 23:09
Iran has increased oil export - Minister Oil&Gas 22 January 22:20
UAE confirms it inked $23 billion deal to buy F-35 jets, drones from U.S. Finance 22 January 22:15
Georgian President meets EU Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Georgia 22 January 21:50
Azerbaijan discloses trade surplus with Romania Business 22 January 21:19
East Kazakhstan prolongs restrictions Kazakhstan 22 January 21:19
Azerbaijani State Customs Committee exceeds forecast of budget receipts in 2020 Finance 22 January 20:56
‘Bibiheybat’ Ship Repair Yard completes overhaul of ‘Ramiz Hajiyev’ floating crane Transport 22 January 20:48
Azerbaijan’s export of precious stones and natural pearls up Business 22 January 20:40
State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan unveils budget revenues and expenditures Oil&Gas 22 January 20:08
Azerbaijan's Central Bank talks images of new manat banknotes appearing on social media Finance 22 January 19:35
Azerbaijan discloses area of liberated lands sown with wheat in Aghdam Society 22 January 19:27
Azerbaijan confirms 632 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 22 January 18:50
Azerbaijani, Georgian FMs exchange views on latest situation in region Politics 22 January 18:48
Period of revival of previously occupied Azerbaijani lands already began - ambassador Politics 22 January 18:44
Denim production to be launched at textile enterprise in Uzbek Bukhara region Uzbekistan 22 January 18:30
Azerbaijani expert talks future plans for import of hydrogen vehicles Economy 22 January 18:24
Georgia - one of largest beneficiaries of EBRD investments per capita Business 22 January 18:03
USAID provides comprehensive support to entrepreneurship dev’t in Turkmenistan Business 22 January 17:59
French Proparco provides Georgian hospitals with grant to support COVID-19 battle Business 22 January 17:57
Uzbekistan to make strengthening relations with states of Central Asia priority Uzbekistan 22 January 17:56
Georgia to establish blackberry plantation via state program Business 22 January 17:54
India’s role in combating COVID-19 through vaccine development and manufacturing Other News 22 January 17:54
Russian Gazprombank expecting Azerbaijani sovereign rating's return to 'stable' outlook Finance 22 January 17:53
Support for revival of Nagorno-Karabakh must become way of life – Azerbaijani minister Business 22 January 17:52
Tesla Israel headquarters nears completion US 22 January 17:51
Armenian soldiers demanding compensation for participation in Karabakh war Armenia 22 January 17:49
Azerbaijan shows footage from Yukhari Abdurrakhmanli village of Fuzuli (VIDEO) Politics 22 January 17:45
Azercell is always leading with its exemplary service quality Society 22 January 17:44
Uzbekistan may consider temporary suspension of yarn exports Uzbekistan 22 January 17:43
Georgia reveals volume of domestic debt Finance 22 January 17:41
Walmart expands vaccinations in boost to U.S. COVID-19 program US 22 January 17:34
Israeli company eyes creating lavender plantations in Uzbek Namangan region Uzbekistan 22 January 17:27
Georgia reveals volume of imported oil bitumen Oil&Gas 22 January 17:26
European standard bakery to open with support of Bank of Georgia Business 22 January 17:21
Kazakhstan investing in Georgia across wide range of economy spheres Business 22 January 17:19
Georgia sees decrease in import of aviation fuel Oil&Gas 22 January 17:19
Azerbaijani president declared Karabakh status issue - thing of the past, MFA says Politics 22 January 17:13
Dagestan starts exporting ceramic products to Azerbaijan Business 22 January 17:10
Georgian RMG Gold company's total sales increase Business 22 January 17:09
Demand for notes of Central Bank of Azerbaijan exceeds supply Finance 22 January 17:09
Assessment of damage caused by Armenia to Azerbaijani civilian objects continues Politics 22 January 17:08
Volume of cargo passing through Astara terminal increasing from year to year Transport 22 January 17:08
Criminal case opened against more terrorists used by Armenia against Azerbaijan Politics 22 January 17:08
National Bank of Kazakhstan determines strategic initiatives for 2021 Finance 22 January 17:08
Bukhara oil refinery produces floating pontoons to eliminate loss of light hydrocarbons Oil&Gas 22 January 17:06
Azerbaijan establishes Agency for Development of Economic Zones Politics 22 January 17:00
Azerbaijan developing employment programs for future residents of liberated lands Society 22 January 16:52
Georgia decides to increase subsidies for flour Business 22 January 16:51
UK can help Azerbaijan to demine liberated lands - ambassador Politics 22 January 16:50
Azerbaijan, UK discuss issues of development of co-op in area of defense Politics 22 January 16:48
All news