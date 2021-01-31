Georgia to receive 29 250 shots of Pfaizer vaccine in mid of February

Georgia will receive 29 250 shots of Pfaizer Covid-19 vaccine in middle of February, Tamar Gabunia, Deputy Health Minister said, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Gabunia said Georgia sent the application to the Covax platform on January 18 and received the confirmation today.

According to the Deputy Health Minister, about 15 thousand medical personnel will be vaccinated at the initial stage.

The vaccination process will then continue for other priority groups, elderly people, persons with chronic diseases, those providing strategic services (army, police, teachers), etc.

About 60% of the population is expected to have been vaccinated by the end of 2021. More than 300 thousand AstraZeneca vaccines will be sent to Georgia in the first and second quarter.