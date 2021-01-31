First shots of Pfizer vaccine to be imported till end of February
The first shots of Pfizer Covid vaccines will be imported in Georgia till the end of February, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia wrote on Facebook, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.
The head of the Georgian government thanked Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) for ‘unprecedented’ support.
PM said vaccination of the medical personnel would begin upon receipt of the vaccine shots in compliance with the national vaccination plan.
Latest
Turkish-Russian Joint Monitoring Center to contribute to ensuring stability in region - Turkish MoD Deputy
India, Bangladesh hold foreign office consultations, discuss preparations for PM Modi's visit to Dhaka in March
Turkish staff for joint monitoring center in Azerbaijan's liberated lands arrives in country - MoD (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Changes to name of Committee on Precious Metals, Precious Stones of Turkmenistan’s CB to be introduced into legislation