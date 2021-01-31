First shots of Pfizer vaccine to be imported till end of February

The first shots of Pfizer Covid vaccines will be imported in Georgia till the end of February, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia wrote on Facebook, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

The head of the Georgian government thanked Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) for ‘unprecedented’ support.

PM said vaccination of the medical personnel would begin upon receipt of the vaccine shots in compliance with the national vaccination plan.