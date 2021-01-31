Georgian health official on scheduled arrival of first doses of Pfizer vaccine: ‘the beginning of an end’

Head of Infectious Diseases and AIDS Centre Tengiz Tsertsvadze says the reception of the first doses of Pfizer vaccine is 'the beginning of the end’ of the coronavirus pandemic, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Congratulations! It has been officially confirmed that Georgia will be one of the first developing countries to receive the first doses of the highest quality vaccine in the shortest time”, Tsertsvadze wrote in a Facebook post yesterday.

He also noted that vaccination is ‘the most effective way’ to reduce the cases of COVID-19 and its related deaths, as well as to gradually and safely remove all of the restrictions and regulations.

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia announced yesterday that the first doses of Pfizer vaccine that will be administered to health workers are due to arrive in Georgia by late February.

Deputy Health Minister Tamar Gabunia has also confirmed that the country will initially receive a total of 29,250 doses of the vaccine.

Gabunia said health workers are in the highest risk group, therefore, they will be the first to get the shot. However, she said 60% of the Georgian population will be vaccinated by the end of 2021.

Georgia is also expected to receive over 300,000 doses of the vaccine produced by AstraZeneca.