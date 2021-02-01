Georgia to receive AstraZeneca vaccine after Pfizer - Head of NCDC

Head of Georgia’s National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Amiran Gamkrelidze said Georgia will receive the AstraZeneca vaccine after Pfizer, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

As for the Pfizer vaccine, Gamkrelidze said that Georgia will probably receive it after February 15.

"Probably after February 15, Georgia will receive the first doses of Pfizer vaccine. This will be 29,250 doses… The medical staff will be vaccinated in the first stage, however, not all the medics throughout the country”, said Gamkrelidze.

Gamkrelidze said as there are thousands of doctors in Georgia, the first doses of Pfizer vaccine will not be enough initially.

Amiran Gamkrelidze also said that at the first stage Georgia will receive about 300,000 doses of the Astrazeneca vaccine. Then the stock of vaccines will be gradually replenished, for which Georgia has already signed a contract.

Earlier in January 2021 foreign ministers of 13 member states of the European Union have called on the European Commission ‘to set up a support mechanism’ to allow the Eastern Partnership (EaP) countries - Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine - ‘secure early access to COVID-19 vaccine’.