Georgia sees increase in COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.2

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 858 new cases of coronavirus, 580 recoveries and 14 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The new recorded cases:

Tbilisi - 339 cases

Adjara - 53 cases

Imereti - 158 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 49 cases

Shida Kartli - 50 cases

Guria - 38 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 85 cases

Kakheti - 44 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 21 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 15 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 6 cases

Some 5,686 individuals remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia as of today.

Georgia has had 259,209 cases of coronavirus since February 2020. Some 250,289 of the 259,209 individuals have recovered, while 3,208 others have died.

---

