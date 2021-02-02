Georgia sees increase in COVID-19 cases
Georgia has reported 858 new cases of coronavirus, 580 recoveries and 14 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.
The new recorded cases:
Tbilisi - 339 cases
Adjara - 53 cases
Imereti - 158 cases
Kvemo Kartli - 49 cases
Shida Kartli - 50 cases
Guria - 38 cases
Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 85 cases
Kakheti - 44 cases
Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 21 cases
Samtskhe-Javakheti - 15 cases
Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 6 cases
Some 5,686 individuals remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia as of today.
Georgia has had 259,209 cases of coronavirus since February 2020. Some 250,289 of the 259,209 individuals have recovered, while 3,208 others have died.
