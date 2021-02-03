Georgia reports 688 new COVID-19 cases for Feb.3
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.3
By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:
Georgia has reported 688 new cases of coronavirus, 788 recoveries, and 13 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.
Some 5,573 individuals remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia as of today.
The new 688 cases were recorded in:
Tbilisi - 295 cases
Adjara - 23 cases
Imereti - 126 cases
Kvemo Kartli - 31 cases
Shida Kartli - 45 cases
Guria - 32 cases
Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 69 cases
Kakheti - 50 cases
Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 7 cases
Samtskhe-Javakheti - 7 cases
Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 3 cases
Georgia has had 259,897 cases of coronavirus since February 2020. Some 251,077 of the 259,897 individuals have recovered, while 3,221 others have died.
