Georgia reports 688 new COVID-19 cases for Feb.3

Georgia has reported 688 new cases of coronavirus, 788 recoveries, and 13 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 5,573 individuals remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia as of today.

The new 688 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 295 cases

Adjara - 23 cases

Imereti - 126 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 31 cases

Shida Kartli - 45 cases

Guria - 32 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 69 cases

Kakheti - 50 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 7 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 7 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 3 cases

Georgia has had 259,897 cases of coronavirus since February 2020. Some 251,077 of the 259,897 individuals have recovered, while 3,221 others have died.

