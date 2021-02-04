Georgia ready for Covid-19 vaccination

Georgian Minister of Health Ekaterine Tikaradze visited Tbilisi Infectious Diseases Hospital. She got personally acquainted with the Covid-19 vaccine storage conditions on the spot, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

According to Ekaterine Tikaradze, the Infectious Diseases Hospital is ready to receive the vaccine and launch the immunization process.

The Ministry of Health has selected ten medical institutions and five reserve clinics in Tbilisi, Kutaisi, and Batumi. These clinics have ultracool storage equipment, appropriate facilities for patient flow management, isolated entrances, and experienced personnel.

“Georgia is ready for vaccination. The Ministry of Health has held successful negotiations. The first batch of vaccines will arrive in Georgia at the end of February. Physicians will be shoot first of all. Today, I personally inspected the ultracool storage chain required for the Pfizer vaccine at the Infectious Diseases Hospital,” said Ekaterine Tikaradze.

The minister informed that the Agency for Regulation of Medical and Pharmaceutical Activities has already started inspecting and evaluating the clinics. Also, the registration of medical staff in the database of the Center for Disease Control is underway.