Georgia lifts several coronavirus-related restrictions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.4

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The Georgian government has announced the lifting of several coronavirus-related restrictions due to the decrease in daily infections, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said that all public transport around the country will resume operations starting February 8, as well as open markets.

Starting February 15 all food facilities, including restaurants will be able to provide their service only in open areas.

Starting February 15 in-person studies will resume in the cities of Tbilisi, Kutaisi, and Rustavi.

Public transport, open markets, and food facilities (except delivery service) will not work on the weekend.

Gakharia stated that if some facilities decide to disobey the government’s decisions they will not receive the government’s financial and other support in the future.

He stated that along with restaurants the government will subsidize the bank interest rates for sports facilities and private kindergartens.

The fine for not wearing a face-mask will be doubled for repeated violation.

Georgia has reported 583 new cases of coronavirus, 671 recoveries, and 19 deaths in the past 24 hours.

