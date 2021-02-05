Georgia reports 538 new COVID-19 cases for Feb.5
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.5
By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:
Georgia has reported 538 new cases of coronavirus, 498 recoveries and 18 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.
Some 5,488 individuals remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia as of today.
The new 538 cases were recorded in:
Tbilisi - 227 cases
Adjara - 25 cases
Imereti - 83 cases
Kvemo Kartli - 35 cases
Shida Kartli - 44 cases
Guria - 16 cases
Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 60 cases
Kakheti - 31 cases
Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 9 cases
Samtskhe-Javakheti - 6 cases
Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 2 cases
Georgia has had 261,018 cases of coronavirus since February 2020. Some 252,246 of the 261,018 individuals have recovered, while 3,258 others have died.
---
