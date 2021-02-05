Georgia reports 538 new COVID-19 cases for Feb.5

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.5

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 538 new cases of coronavirus, 498 recoveries and 18 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 5,488 individuals remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia as of today.

The new 538 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 227 cases

Adjara - 25 cases

Imereti - 83 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 35 cases

Shida Kartli - 44 cases

Guria - 16 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 60 cases

Kakheti - 31 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 9 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 6 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 2 cases

Georgia has had 261,018 cases of coronavirus since February 2020. Some 252,246 of the 261,018 individuals have recovered, while 3,258 others have died.

