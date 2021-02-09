Tbilisi Infectious Disease Hospital to conduct study on post-acute COVID-19 syndrome

Tbilisi Infectious Disease Hospital will conduct a study on post-acute COVID-19 syndrome among individuals who have contracted the virus in the last two months, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

The Head of Infectious Diseases and AIDS Centre Tengiz Tsertsvadze said that the study will begin in late February and will involve 500 individuals.

The study will find whether individuals have symptoms like fatigue, anxiety, difficulty with smell and taste two or more months after recovery.

Of the 500 selected participants, half will be those who underwent treatment in hospitals, while the rest will be the ones who were undergoing treatment at home.

Tbilisi Infectious Disease Hospital has a list of 33,000 individuals who have already contracted the virus. Study participants will be chosen randomly by a computer programme. Medical workers will call randomly selected individuals from different districts of Tbilisi and involve them in the research process”, said Tsertsvadze.

All clinics and medical workers who treat Covid-patients in Georgia will be guided by the results of the study in the coming future.