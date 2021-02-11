New agreement to encourage Turkish investments in Georgian economy

The new agreement between Georgia and Turkey will encourage Turkish investments in the Georgian economy, establish joint companies and create new jobs, Georgian Embassy in Turkey announced on Thursday, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

According to the Georgian Embassy, ​​the decision will open additional opportunities for Turkish and Georgian businesses to increase joint exports to the EU market.

“Georgia-made products that include Turkish raw materials will be exported to the EU market under the Free Trade Agreement,” the statement reads.