New agreement to encourage Turkish investments in Georgian economy
The new agreement between Georgia and Turkey will encourage Turkish investments in the Georgian economy, establish joint companies and create new jobs, Georgian Embassy in Turkey announced on Thursday, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.
According to the Georgian Embassy, the decision will open additional opportunities for Turkish and Georgian businesses to increase joint exports to the EU market.
“Georgia-made products that include Turkish raw materials will be exported to the EU market under the Free Trade Agreement,” the statement reads.
Latest
Azerbaijan changes rules for organizing activity of Caspian Shipping Company upon presidential order
State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations opens tender to buy technical support services
President Aliyev makes speech at 7th Ministerial Meeting of Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council through video conferencing (PHOTO)
We will restore cultural heritage on liberated lands, and not only of Islamic origin but of all religions as whole - Azerbaijan's First VP
ICESCO goodwill Ambassador Mehriban Aliyeva calls on member states to invest more filling gender gap in science
Azerbaijani first VP addresses event in video format held by ICESCO on International Day of Women and Girls in Science
Head of Azerbaijani office of Azerbaijan-Israel Int’l Association talks about COVID-19 vaccine (PHOTO)