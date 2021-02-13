Georgia sees increase in COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 13

By Tamilla Mamedova - Trend:

Georgia has reported 535 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting a total of 27,187 tests over the last 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Meanwhile, 757 people have recovered and seven others have died.

Out of the 535 new cases:

201 were reported in Tbilisi

101 were reported in Imereti

42 were reported in Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti

40 were reported in Shida Kartli

36 were reported in Kvemo Kartli

36 were reported in Kakheti

32 were reported in Guria

28 were reported in Adjara

10 were reported in Mtskheta-Mtianeti

6 were reported in Samtskhe-Javakheti

3 were reported in Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti

As of now Georgia has confirmed a total of 265,200 cases, including 257,441 recoveries and 3,343 deaths, while 4,390 individuals remain infected.

Georgia, together with other Eastern Partnership (EaP) countries will soon benefit from a new program launched by the European Union in partnership with the World Health Organisation (WHO) aimed to ensure local readiness and preparedness for a safe and effective vaccination of the population.