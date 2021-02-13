Georgia sees increase in COVID-19 cases
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 13
By Tamilla Mamedova - Trend:
Georgia has reported 535 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting a total of 27,187 tests over the last 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.
Meanwhile, 757 people have recovered and seven others have died.
Out of the 535 new cases:
201 were reported in Tbilisi
101 were reported in Imereti
42 were reported in Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti
40 were reported in Shida Kartli
36 were reported in Kvemo Kartli
36 were reported in Kakheti
32 were reported in Guria
28 were reported in Adjara
10 were reported in Mtskheta-Mtianeti
6 were reported in Samtskhe-Javakheti
3 were reported in Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti
As of now Georgia has confirmed a total of 265,200 cases, including 257,441 recoveries and 3,343 deaths, while 4,390 individuals remain infected.
Georgia, together with other Eastern Partnership (EaP) countries will soon benefit from a new program launched by the European Union in partnership with the World Health Organisation (WHO) aimed to ensure local readiness and preparedness for a safe and effective vaccination of the population.