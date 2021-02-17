Georgia reports 486 new cases of coronavirus for Feb.17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.17

Georgia has reported 486 new cases of coronavirus, 499 recoveries, and 13 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 3,805 individuals remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia as of today. Some 19,192 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours around the country.

The new 486 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 194 cases

Adjara - 32 cases

Imereti - 49 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 14 cases

Shida Kartli - 36 cases

Guria - 37 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 34 cases

Kakheti - 74 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 8 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 4 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 4 cases

Georgia has had 266,948 cases of coronavirus since February 2020. Some 259,727 of the 266,948 individuals have recovered, while 3,390 others have died.

