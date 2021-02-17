Georgia reports 486 new cases of coronavirus for Feb.17
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.17
By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:
Georgia has reported 486 new cases of coronavirus, 499 recoveries, and 13 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.
Some 3,805 individuals remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia as of today. Some 19,192 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours around the country.
The new 486 cases were recorded in:
Tbilisi - 194 cases
Adjara - 32 cases
Imereti - 49 cases
Kvemo Kartli - 14 cases
Shida Kartli - 36 cases
Guria - 37 cases
Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 34 cases
Kakheti - 74 cases
Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 8 cases
Samtskhe-Javakheti - 4 cases
Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 4 cases
Georgia has had 266,948 cases of coronavirus since February 2020. Some 259,727 of the 266,948 individuals have recovered, while 3,390 others have died.
---
