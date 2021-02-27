0.03% of pupils and 0.1% of school staff in Georgia confirmed with Covid-19 this week
Within the framework of the intensive compulsory testing and monitoring, 0.03% of pupils and 0.1% of school staff were confirmed with Covid-19 over the past week across Georgia, Ministry of Education reported, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.
At the request of parents, 11 schools and 109 school classes transformed onto the full remote study model. The schools comply with the protocol of the Health Ministry.
