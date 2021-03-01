Georgia to secure first doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1

Georgia will secure the first doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in the next two-three weeks, Deputy Health Minister Tamar Gabunia declared, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The Georgian National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC) will pay for the first doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine this week and, consequently, Georgia to gradually receive the jabs, Gabunia noted.

She added that Georgia would purchase the AstraZeneca vaccine via UNICEF and the COVAX Facility.

“UNICEF’s delivery mechanism is experienced. The delivery schedule will be further specified, as we are still working with the COVAX on the issue,” Gabunia said.

Georgia reported 160 coronavirus cases, 409 recoveries, and ten deaths on March 1.

Some 17,947 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 13,244 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 4,703 were PCR tests.

